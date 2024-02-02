WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.60. 9,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
