WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.60. 9,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after buying an additional 106,718 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

