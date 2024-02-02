Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Woodward stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $88.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Woodward by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Woodward by 2,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

