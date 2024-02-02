WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $222.91 million and $1.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002636 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02229111 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

