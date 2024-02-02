Xai Price Tops $0.77 on Top Exchanges (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Xai has a total market capitalization of $214.48 million and approximately $38.61 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001792 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xai has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.76621478 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $47,671,220.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

