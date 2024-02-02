XYO Price Hits $0.0053 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. XYO has a total market cap of $70.92 million and approximately $939,482.60 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016728 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00017941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,249.75 or 1.00075640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010775 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00182532 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

