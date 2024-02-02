YUSD Stablecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $46.06 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.24 million and approximately $46.06 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.96163405 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

