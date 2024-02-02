ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Down 2.5%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 10,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

ZK International Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZK International Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) by 211.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of ZK International Group worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

