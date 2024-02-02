Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.250-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.8 million-$432.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.8 million. Zuora also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,631. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.94. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $348,545.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,898.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,899 shares of company stock worth $3,161,816 over the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 70.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 960,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

See Also

