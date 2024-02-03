2,129 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. PGGM Investments grew its position in FedEx by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,766 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.