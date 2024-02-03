2,276 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,276 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.08, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $298.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

