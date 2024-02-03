2,467,788 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,467,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,553,000. Kenvue makes up about 2.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kenvue at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 0.3 %

KVUE traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,678,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,121,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kenvue

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.