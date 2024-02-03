2,816 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after acquiring an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CAT traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $317.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.43. The stock has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

