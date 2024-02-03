ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $615,023.64 and $14.68 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016402 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00017303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,924.85 or 0.99997823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011136 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00173246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000622 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $24.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.