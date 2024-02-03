Acala Token (ACA) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $76.90 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016634 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.80 or 1.00015871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010992 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00175714 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.09085323 USD and is up 7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $14,101,236.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

