Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $233,260.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001655 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001478 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

