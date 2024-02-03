Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. 4,071,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,497. Aflac has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

