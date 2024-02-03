Aion Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $57.72 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00126046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00035792 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021190 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008190 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.