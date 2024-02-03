Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

AMLP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. 1,987,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,749. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $45.30.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

