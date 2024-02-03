Algorand Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35.85 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $35.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00029755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,409,023 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

