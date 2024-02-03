Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.150 EPS.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MO opened at $41.36 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.