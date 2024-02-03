Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 10,858,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,610,558. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,257,000 after purchasing an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

