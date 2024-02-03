Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $1.77 on Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and $197.54 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00004114 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.82961208 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 759 active market(s) with $285,187,232.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

