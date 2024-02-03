Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Stock Price Up 19.8%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report) rose 19.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Archer Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

