Art de Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (ADF)

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Art de Finance has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Art de Finance has a market cap of $244.86 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Art de Finance token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00004676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance’s launch date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,636,284 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io.

Buying and Selling Art de Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,636,283.941839 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 2.08262918 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,078,609.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

