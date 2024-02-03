ASD Price Reaches $0.0480 (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. ASD has a market cap of $31.72 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016420 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00016985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,889.83 or 1.00013964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011168 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.00173602 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04689584 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,661,601.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

