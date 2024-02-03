Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Avalanche has a market cap of $13.29 billion and $394.09 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.19 or 0.00084142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00029491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,191,317 coins and its circulating supply is 367,158,407 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

