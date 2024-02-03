AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.
Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.92. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.
As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
