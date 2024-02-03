Ball (NYSE:BALL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87. Ball has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 251.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

