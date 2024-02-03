Ball (NYSE:BALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ball by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.