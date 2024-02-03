Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 2,366 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.60. 1,666,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $384.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.