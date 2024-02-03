Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.95. 1,590,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

