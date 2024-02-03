Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 725 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.33. 2,819,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

