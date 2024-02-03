Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $24.33 on Friday, hitting $1,224.34. 2,668,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,155. The company has a market capitalization of $573.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,092.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $952.14. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

