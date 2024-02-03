Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,442,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

