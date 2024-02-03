Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $31.90 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up approximately 1.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.29% of Logitech International worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Logitech International by 249.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 307,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,789. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.