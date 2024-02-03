Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $31.90 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Logitech International accounts for approximately 1.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.29% of Logitech International worth $31,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Down 1.0 %

Logitech International stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. The stock had a trading volume of 307,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,789. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.