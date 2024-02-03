Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $535,923,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.06. 2,540,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.06, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.