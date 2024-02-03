Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,345. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.