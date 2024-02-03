Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,985 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,418 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,741,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.