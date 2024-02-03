Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 4,127 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $277.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

