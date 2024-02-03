Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.91. The stock had a trading volume of 110,612,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,384,560. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.55. The company has a market cap of $598.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

