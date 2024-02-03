Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $634.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,584. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.02 and a 200 day moving average of $563.73. The stock has a market cap of $286.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

