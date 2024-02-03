Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $635,981.73 and $3.43 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is www.baofinance.io. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.

These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.

Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.

The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.