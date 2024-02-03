Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,436. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $939.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 62.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after buying an additional 242,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 26.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

