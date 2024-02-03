Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company updated its FY24 guidance to $12.82-13.86 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BDX traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.46 and a 200 day moving average of $254.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

