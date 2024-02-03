Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0431 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $267.07 million and $2.49 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.86 or 0.05340674 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00083311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,008,703 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,948,703 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

