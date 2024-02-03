Belrium Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001494 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001301 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Belrium Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

