Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $844.53 billion and approximately $11.04 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,049.66 on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.79 or 0.00561642 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00168802 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00019852 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,617,575 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.