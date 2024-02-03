Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $334.01 Million

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $43,070.85 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $844.94 billion and approximately $334.01 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00552452 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00169460 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00019887 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,617,362 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
