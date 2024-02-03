Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00053681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

